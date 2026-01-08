A Lalbagh dosa and idli batter seller, Raju, has worked tirelessly for 15 years, juggling two jobs to support his family. His daughter is now a Master’s graduate, and his story of dedication has won hearts across Bengaluru on social media.

A heartfelt social media post celebrating quiet perseverance and hard work has struck a chord with users across platforms, drawing attention to an everyday hero outside Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru. The story of Raju, a dosa and idli batter seller who has worked tirelessly for years to support his family, has resonated widely, earning admiration for his discipline, humility, and commitment to his daughter’s education.

Shared on X, the post recounts how Raju has been selling dosa and idli batter outside Lalbagh every morning for the past 15 years, working from 6 am to 10 am, before heading to his job as a full-time employee for the rest of the day. Despite juggling two jobs daily, he reportedly never complained and remained focused on his responsibilities. His perseverance paid off when he educated his daughter, who is now a Master’s graduate working at an MNC biotech firm.

The post urged morning walkers and residents around Lalbagh to support Raju, not as charity, but as recognition of steady effort and honest labour. It described him as a “quiet legend” and a living example of “real compounding”.

A Story That Touched Social Media

Soon after being shared, the post garnered widespread appreciation, with several users sharing their own experiences and reflections on Raju’s dedication.

One user commented: “I have bought dosa batter from him couple of times. Whenever i cross lalbagh before 9 i do stop over nd buy from him.”

Another user highlighted the values reflected in his life, saying: “No complaints or blame. Simply dedicated to hard work, family responsibilities, and contributing to a healthy society. I hope these individuals receive their fair share of benefits and rewards.”

A third user emphasised the role of parental sacrifice, commenting: “Hard work pays, commitment of the parents and of the father’s sacrifices.”

Celebrating Everyday Heroes

Many users noted that stories like Raju’s often go unnoticed, despite representing the backbone of urban life. His daily routine, marked by discipline and dignity, stood out as a reminder that success is not always loud or instant, but built quietly through years of effort.

The post has also sparked conversations around recognising everyday workers who balance multiple jobs, prioritise education, and contribute silently to society without seeking recognition.

A Reminder Beyond Charity

What resonated most with readers was the message that supporting such individuals is not an act of charity, but a conscious choice to acknowledge perseverance and integrity. As the post noted, buying from Raju is simply supporting someone who exemplifies consistency, responsibility, and long-term vision.