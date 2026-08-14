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Gardening Tips: Lalbagh to HSR Layout- 7 Best Nurseries in Bangalore for Your Balcony and Home Garden
Whether you're a first-time plant parent or already have a tiny jungle at home, here are seven locations to go for live plants in Bangalore.
7 Best Plant Nurseries in Bangalore to Build Your Dream Home Garden
Do you want to transform your house, balcony, or patio into a green retreat? Bangalore is a plant lover's heaven, with nurseries scattered around the city selling everything from floral plants and indoor greens to succulents, herbs, creepers, and gardening supplies.
Lal Bagh Nursery
Lalbagh Nursery is a prominent destination for plant lovers in Bangalore. The nursery, located inside the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, sells blooming and decorative plants, cacti, vegetable plants, and other items. It is also recognised for offering reasonably priced alternatives, making it an excellent choice for newcomers.
Krishnendra Nursery
Krishnendra Nursery is popular in the Lalbagh region, especially for floral plants. The nursery is well-known for its extensive hibiscus collection, but it also sells pots, soil, and other gardening materials.
PCR Garden Mall
PCR Garden Mall (PCR Nursery) | Best Plant Nursery in Bangalore (Electronic City Phase - 1) in Electronic City is an excellent choice for those searching for indoor and semi-shade plants. The nursery is said to contain a great collection of popular foliage plants, creepers, and climbers.
Makeena Nursery
Madeena Nursery, the best plant nursery in Bangalore, located in Varthur, is another choice for Bangalore residents looking for live plants. Its position on Dommasandra Main Road is ideal for plant shoppers in East Bangalore
ENGE Plant Experience Center
If you wish to explore plants in a garden center environment, stop by the eNGe plant experience center in HSR Layout. Its placement across from NIFT makes it easily accessible to inhabitants of HSR and surrounding communities.
Garden Villa
GARDEN VILLA in Indiranagar is a suitable choice for residents of East Bangalore. It might be a useful spot to investigate if you want to get plants and gardening supplies without having to drive far.
Plant Boutique
Plant Boutique in Vijayanagar is another top-rated plant nursery to consider. It is a handy choice for plant aficionados in West Bangalore who want to add additional greenery to their homes.
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