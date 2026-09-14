YSRCP leaders held Vinayaka Chavithi prayers at the party office, wishing for an end to public hardships under the coalition govt and for abundant rains. They also prayed for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again.

YSRCP Leaders Pray for State's Prosperity, Jagan's Return

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Velampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu prayed that the hardships being faced by the people under the coalition government should come to an end, that Andhra Pradesh receive abundant rainfall and that every family in the State be blessed with well-being and prosperity. According to the party office, they were speaking after participating in the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations held at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli. Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and several senior leaders attended the celebrations. Special prayers were offered to Lord Ganesha at the pandal set up on the party premises.

Velampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu said they prayed for the prevailing drought conditions in the State to disappear and for sufficient rains to bring relief to farmers and the people. They said the public was facing increasing difficulties under the coalition government and wished that Lord Ganesha remove those hardships and bless the people of Andhra Pradesh with peace, happiness and prosperity. The leaders also prayed that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again take the oath as Chief Minister and lead the State on the path of development. They wished that all programmes and initiatives undertaken by YS Jagan in the coming days proceed successfully without any obstacles.

Party Leaders Attend Celebrations

MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Kalpalatha Reddy, Mangalagiri constituency coordinator Donthireddy Vemareddy, former Vijayawada Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Kommuri Kanaka Rao, party spokesperson Bandi Punyaseela and leaders of various party wings participated in the celebrations.

In the puja program, party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy garu, MLCs Lella Apparao Reddy garu, Kalpala Tarareddy garu, Ruhulla garu, Mangalagiri constituency coordinator Dontireddy Vemareddy garu, Vijayawada former mayor Bhagyalakshmi garu, SC Cell state president TJR Sudhakar Babu garu, SC Cell working president Kommuri Kanakaraju garu, party official representative Bandi Punyasheela garu, and leaders of party-affiliated wings participated.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated Nationwide

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples. The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

Political leaders across party lines offered prayers and performed aarti at the party headquarters, extending greetings to the citizens and expressing hope for happiness and enthusiasm in everyone's lives.