Thousands gathered at Greenwich for the first Ganga Aarti on the River Thames, celebrating Indian tradition abroad while sparking online debate over its name and cultural significance.

London’s River Thames witnessed a ceremony more commonly associated with the ghats of Varanasi as the first-ever Ganga Aarti was held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. Organised by Chinmaya Mission UK to mark its 75th year, the ritual drew thousands for an evening of prayer, music and cultural celebration.

The aarti began at 7:15 p.m. as part of the Totally Thames festival. Unlike traditional ceremonies in India, no lamps or offerings were released into the river, with organisers ensuring the event avoided environmental impact.

Celebration Of Indian Culture Abroad

The ceremony followed an afternoon of community stalls, food, music and dance. For many attendees, it was a moment of connection for Hindu and South Asian communities in the UK.

Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK, said: “For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life. Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity.”

Mixed Reactions Online

While the event was celebrated by many, not everyone agreed with calling it a Ganga Aarti. One comment read: “Just that Ganga is not in UK. Should be called Thames aarti.”

Others praised the ceremony, noting it was the first time such a ritual had been performed on the Thames. “Ganga Aarti in London for the first time! Thousands of Hindus gathered to witness and celebrate the sacred ceremony,” wrote one user.