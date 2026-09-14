Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge defends Ganesh Chaturthi measures as routine protocol, not anti-Hindu. He says the same SOPs were used for Eid and that previous BJP governments followed similar rules. BJP protests, calling the move anti-Hindu.

Kharge Defends 'Routine' Festival Measures

Amid the ongoing political row over the Ganesh Chaturthi processions, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended the state government's precautionary measures around the festival, asserting that the restrictions were part of a routine protocol and not targeted at any particular community after BJP protested over alleged restrictions.

Adressing a press conference, Kharge said, "See, we have already been reviewing this across all ranges for the last 15-20 days to ensure that no untoward incident happens. We have also made an appeal to those who are taking out processions -- whatever it is, do it peacefully. No one's celebration should cause anxiety to anyone else. My celebration should not cause anxiety to you; your celebration should not cause anxiety to me," Kharge said.

He pointed out that similar measures were followed during Eid as well, pushing back against the BJP's claim of "anti-Hindu". "And this is not just during the Ganesh festival. Recently there was Eid. Even then we adopted the same Standard Operating Procedures. So it is not like what the BJP is saying -- that this is only for one community's festival. It is our Standard Operating Procedure for any procession," he said.

Kharge appealed to the opposition and the public to keep the festival free of politics. "So therefore, I humbly request the opposition and the public -- let the festival be celebrated peacefully. Digging up issues and trying to cook your political broth is not right," he said.

'BJP Has Incompetent Leaders': Kharge

Taking a direct swipe at the BJP over their criticism, Kharge said that the guidelines in place were not new and had been followed under previous BJP governments as well. "Ashoka was Home Minister, right? What decisions did he take? Didn't he hold such meetings? Didn't he hold precautionary meetings? When Ashoka was Home Minister, when Bommai was there, didn't they do it? What have I changed after coming? Whatever rules Ashok had put, the same rules exist even now. They have no work," he said.

Escalating his attack, he added, "ED officials, IT officials, CBI are now the main opposition in Karnataka. BJP has a set of incompetent leaders in Karnataka, and that's why they have sent IT and ED to do the opposition leader's job here. It's very evident."

BJP Protests Against 'Anti-Hindu' Restrictions

Kharge's remarks come after BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, along with BJP leaders and workers, held a protest march condemning the Congress government’s decision to impose restrictions on the Ganesh festival procession in T Narasipura.

Visiting T Narasipura, he spoke with youth involved in the festival celebrations and condemned police high-handedness. After discussions with senior police officials, he demanded the immediate suspension of Inspector Dhananjay.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Ganesh Chaturthi should not become a police festival; it must remain a festival of the people. Police should not impose any rules on devotees. Celebrations should take place as they did in earlier times.

'Inspector Behaved Like a Goon'

He underlined that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Home Minister Priyank Kharge have put pressure on the police, further noting that no action has been taken against the inspector who threatened devotees. “I have discussed this with the DGP. A conciliation meeting was also held by the SP. They have assured that action will be taken against the inspector in three or four days. But we do not want that. Our demand is that the inspector who behaved like a goon towards the people should not remain in that post,” he said.

'Will Fight Tughlaq Government'

He said that the State government is creating trouble everywhere during the Ganesh festival. He said that along with the agitation, the party leaders also held talks with the police. “The government has shown stubbornness. Therefore, we will take out the procession from the very place near the mosque that the police have banned. All of us will fight through this for justice. It is unfortunate that the entire government is standing with one inspector instead of the people. The anti-Hindu trait is in the blood of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We will fight against such a Tughlaq government. Police stations have become goonda stations,” he said.

He emphasised that the BJP will fight in a democratic manner. If any Hindus face trouble, we will go there and support them.“We will ensure that there is no trouble during the Ganesh festival,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)