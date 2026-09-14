HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed participants of the 27th Forest Dept Sports Competition for their dedication. He said sports build teamwork and fitness, and announced the state's commitment to promoting an active lifestyle among employees.

CM Sukhu Congratulates Participants and Winners

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the winners, participants and organisers of the 27th Annual Sports and Duty Competition of Himachal Pradesh Forest Department held from September 11 to 13, 2026, at Rampur in Shimla district.

According to the release, more than 1,000 players participated in the three-day competition from across the state. Congratulating the players who excelled in various sports disciplines, the Chief Minister appreciated their dedication, hard work, discipline and sporting spirit.

He said that sports not only promote physical fitness and mental well-being but also inculcate qualities like teamwork, leadership, determination and a healthy spirit of competition.

The Chief Minister also lauded all the participants for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performance. He said that every participant deserves appreciation for demonstrating commitment and sportsmanship.

Fostering Team Spirit and Highlighting Department's Role

Such sports events provide an opportunity to showcase talent while strengthening camaraderie and team spirit among employees, according to the release.

Sukhu said that the Forest Department plays a vital role in protecting and conserving the rich forest wealth of the state and in maintaining the state’s ecological balance.

He also said that the contribution of forest personnel towards forest conservation, biodiversity protection and sustainable management of natural resources is highly significant. Organising sports events for departmental personnel provides them with an opportunity to remain physically fit and rejuvenate while fostering a sense of unity and fellowship, he said.

Government's Commitment to Sports

As per the release, the Chief Minister added that the state government was committed to promoting sports and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle among employees as well as the youth. Regular participation in sports helps enhance physical fitness, reduce stress and improve overall efficiency and productivity.

Hamirpur Circle Wins Championship

Hamirpur Forest Circle was adjudged the overall champion in the competition while Rampur Forest Circle stood second. (ANI)