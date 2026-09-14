Congress MP Karti Chidambaram welcomed the BRICS declaration on terrorism but questioned its effectiveness. He said its impact depends on implementation and whether member nations will change their behaviour, citing China's aid to Pakistan.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday welcomed the BRICS declaration condemning terrorism but said its effectiveness would depend on its implementation and the future actions of member countries. He said it is a positive step, but questioned the impact of the statement if some member nations continue supporting countries accused of aiding terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "It is most welcome that we are condemning terrorism. It is also noteworthy that two nations that are actively involved in conflicts, Iran and Russia, were also present at the meeting. While we have spoken about Gaza, we have to see whether there will be any efficacy and implementation of this idea, because the United States and Israel are so closely aligned. Whether this bloc, while collectively stating this, will individually insist on it when they deal with America, I don't know.”

Declaration's Efficacy Questioned

“As far as condemning Pahalgam is concerned, it is most welcome. Terrorism of all sorts must be condemned. But we must also see whether any of these nations will still aid and assist Pakistan. Because post-Pahalgam, we had Operation Sindoor. But the evidence is that China actively aided Pakistan against India during Operation Sindoor. So, what is the weight of this declaration if you are going to condemn terrorism and the action that India takes against a terror state, but if one of the other members is actively aiding and assisting that terror state in a conflict with us? So, while the declaration is welcome, we have to see what the outcome of this declaration will be and whether there will be a behavioural change among the members in the way they react to situations,” he further said.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously on the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit in September 2026, is being seen as a major diplomatic win for India, with the bloc explicitly condemning the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and taking a unified stand against cross-border terrorism.

'Analyse Outcomes of BRICS Summits'

Further, Chidambaram said that the outcomes of BRICS meetings should be analysed and compared with decisions taken in previous summits.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders

"The BRICS idea was conceived over 25 years ago. It's expanded its membership. We can't be relying only on Western nations created organisations. There has to be a counterblock to the world.... BRICS, through economics and other aspects, is also hoping to be a counterblock, and it has to be strengthened," he said.

“We must also see what the actual outcomes of these meetings are, and we should also measure what was decided last time, and whether it is being implemented when this Summit happens and going forward, when the next meeting happens in BRICS, I think you should also have an analysis of what has taken place post-Delhi before the next meeting happens,” he further said. (ANI)