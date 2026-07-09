In a shocking incident near Ballari's Sangankal village, a 22-year-old worker, Hulagappa, died after being electrocuted on a pole. He was allegedly sent up to work without any safety gear or proper power shutdown clearance from JESCOM officials. Eyewitnesses say he cried for help for 15 minutes before tragically dying on the spot.

Ballari: In a shocking case of official apathy and a contractor's carelessness, a young worker's life has been tragically cut short. "Save me... save me!" cried the young man as he fought for his life on an electric pole, but no help came. After 15 minutes of agony, he died, his body left hanging. This heart-wrenching incident took place near Sangankal village in Ballari district.

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A Heart-Wrenching Death

The victim, Hulagappa (22), was a resident of Yerragudi village in Ballari district. Coming from a poor background, he had taken up work as a daily wage labourer. No one could have imagined that his day would end in such a horrific manner. He had been sent up a pole to fix a power line near the Dhyana Mandira in Sangankal village.

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15 Minutes of Screaming for Help!

While Hulagappa was working, electricity was suddenly restored to the line. The high-voltage current trapped him on the pole. In a disturbing scene, onlookers saw him shaking violently, crying for someone to save him for about 15 minutes. The other workers standing below could only watch in horror, completely helpless. Without any safety equipment or guidance from officials, the young man suffered terribly before he died on the pole.

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Gross Negligence by JESCOM Officials

Villagers are furious, saying this death is the direct result of negligence by JESCOM (Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited) officials and the labour contractor. They point out that getting a 'Line Clearance' (LC) is a mandatory safety step before any such repair work. An LC is basically a confirmation that the power supply to that specific line has been cut off. However, officials allegedly sent Hulagappa up the pole without getting this clearance. To make matters worse, locals claim that no lineman or any responsible officer was even present at the site during this dangerous work.

The cries of Hulagappa's family are heartbreaking. He was the pillar of support for his poor family, and now, due to official carelessness, he has returned home as a dead body. The Ballari Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Videos of the incident are now going viral on social media, with the public angrily asking, "Is a poor person's life this cheap?"