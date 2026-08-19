The ABVP alleges its workers were assaulted by "Jihadi leftist" elements in Tripura's Churaibari on Independence Day while hoisting the national flag. The organisation called the attack "life-threatening" and vowed protests until justice is served.

Details of the Alleged Assault He claimed that four ABVP workers were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital following the alleged assault. Three were treated there, while the condition of one worker became serious and he was subsequently shifted to GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment. "Our workers had gone there with love for the country and a deep sense of patriotism to hoist the Tricolour. They were stopped and attacked while carrying out this patriotic activity," he alleged.The Halder also alleged that the national flag was insulted during the incident and said the organisation would not ignore what it described as the "disrespect" of the Tricolour. "ABVP believes that whenever the Tricolour has been disrespected, students and youth have come forward to protect its dignity," he said. ABVP Announces Protest The organisation has further announced that students and youth will gather at Churaibari on August 25 to hoist the national flag. "We will be present there on August 25 and hoist the Tricolour with pride. Let us see how those who tried to stop us will stop the students of Tripura," Halder said.He further alleged that during the previous 25-30 years of Left and SFI influence in Tripura, the national flag did not receive the respect it deserved in several educational institutions. He said ABVP workers have subsequently organised Tiranga Yatras and other programmes in schools, colleges and villages to promote respect for the national flag. Wider Implications and Response Following the alleged assault, ABVP representatives met Tripura Governor and apprised him of the incident. According to the organisation, the Governor assured them that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible. The ABVP has also launched protest programmes across different districts of Tripura and said the movement would continue until justice is delivered."This is not merely an issue concerning Tripura. In the coming days, it will become a national issue, and we believe a movement will emerge across India," the state secretary said. He maintained that ABVP workers were not merely members of an organisation but representatives of the country's youth and student community who had gone to Churaibari to honour the national flag. "We allege that those who attacked our workers are trying to damage and distort Tripura's culture and patriotic spirit," he said.The ABVP leader reiterated that the organisation would continue to stand for the nation and the dignity of the Tricolour, while asserting that students would respond through democratic protest. The allegations made by the ABVP could not be independently verified immediately. The police version and details of any action taken in connection with the alleged assault are awaited.He added, "Our workers are not merely members of an organisation--they are the youth and students of this country. They went there to honour the Tricolour and express their patriotism. We allege that those who attacked them are trying to damage and distort the culture and patriotic spirit of Tripura. Our ABVP workers will continue to stand for the nation and for the honour of the national flag. The students will give an answer through democratic protest and by upholding the dignity of the Tricolour."(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Tripura Pradesh has alleged that its workers were assaulted by what the organisation described as "Jihadi leftist" elements at Churaibari in North Tripura district on August 15 while they were attempting to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.Speaking to ANI, the ABVP Tripura Pradesh secretary Rabi Halder on Wednesday alleged that the attack was serious and life-threatening and said the organisation would continue its democratic protest until those responsible are brought to justice. "On the great day of Independence, our ABVP workers went to Churaibari to hoist the national flag. But, according to our allegation, they were attacked by leftist and what we refer to as 'Jihadi' elements. The attack was extremely serious and life-threatening," the ABVP state secretary said.He claimed that four ABVP workers were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital following the alleged assault. Three were treated there, while the condition of one worker became serious and he was subsequently shifted to GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment. "Our workers had gone there with love for the country and a deep sense of patriotism to hoist the Tricolour. They were stopped and attacked while carrying out this patriotic activity," he alleged.The Halder also alleged that the national flag was insulted during the incident and said the organisation would not ignore what it described as the "disrespect" of the Tricolour. "ABVP believes that whenever the Tricolour has been disrespected, students and youth have come forward to protect its dignity," he said.The organisation has further announced that students and youth will gather at Churaibari on August 25 to hoist the national flag. "We will be present there on August 25 and hoist the Tricolour with pride. Let us see how those who tried to stop us will stop the students of Tripura," Halder said.He further alleged that during the previous 25-30 years of Left and SFI influence in Tripura, the national flag did not receive the respect it deserved in several educational institutions. He said ABVP workers have subsequently organised Tiranga Yatras and other programmes in schools, colleges and villages to promote respect for the national flag.Following the alleged assault, ABVP representatives met Tripura Governor and apprised him of the incident. According to the organisation, the Governor assured them that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible. The ABVP has also launched protest programmes across different districts of Tripura and said the movement would continue until justice is delivered."This is not merely an issue concerning Tripura. In the coming days, it will become a national issue, and we believe a movement will emerge across India," the state secretary said. He maintained that ABVP workers were not merely members of an organisation but representatives of the country's youth and student community who had gone to Churaibari to honour the national flag. "We allege that those who attacked our workers are trying to damage and distort Tripura's culture and patriotic spirit," he said.The ABVP leader reiterated that the organisation would continue to stand for the nation and the dignity of the Tricolour, while asserting that students would respond through democratic protest. The allegations made by the ABVP could not be independently verified immediately. The police version and details of any action taken in connection with the alleged assault are awaited.He added, "Our workers are not merely members of an organisation--they are the youth and students of this country. They went there to honour the Tricolour and express their patriotism. We allege that those who attacked them are trying to damage and distort the culture and patriotic spirit of Tripura. Our ABVP workers will continue to stand for the nation and for the honour of the national flag. The students will give an answer through democratic protest and by upholding the dignity of the Tricolour."(ANI)