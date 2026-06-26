A man from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district died after being electrocuted while climbing a tree to pluck leaves near Lakkunda village. He accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock on the spot.

A tragic incident has been reported from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district, where a young man lost his life after suffering a fatal electric shock while climbing a tree to pluck leaves. The accident occurred near Lakkunda village and has left the local community and his family devastated.

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What Exactly Happened?

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Shetty, a resident of Indiranagar in Thirthahalli town. He had gone to collect leaves used for preparing 'Patrode', a popular traditional dish in the Malnad region made from colocasia leaves.

While climbing a tree near Lakkunda to gather the leaves, Abhishek accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electric wire running close to the tree. He suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Recently Married, Family In Shock

The tragic news has sent shockwaves through Thirthahalli. What makes the incident even more heartbreaking is that Abhishek Shetty had recently got married and was beginning a new chapter in his life.

His sudden demise has left his wife and family in deep grief, with relatives describing him as the main support of the household.

Police Begin Investigation

Soon after receiving information, officials from Agumbe Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities have also reiterated the need for caution around trees located near live electric lines, especially during the monsoon season.