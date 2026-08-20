The bodies of a 9-year-old girl and a 2.5-year-old boy were found in a Yadgir canal. Their father, Shantappa, allegedly pushed them in before calling the police to confess, sparing his 6-year-old daughter. He has been taken into custody.

The bodies of a nine-year-old girl and a two-and-a-half-year-old boy were recovered from an irrigation canal in Karnataka's Yadgir district after their father allegedly pushed them into the canal, police said on Wednesday.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar said the body of the boy, around three years old, was recovered around 3:30 pm, while the body of his nine-year-old sister, a Class 4 student, was found around 5:30-6 pm during a search operation carried out with the Fire Department.

Father Confesses to Police

"Yesterday we received a 112 emergency response call from a person by the name of Shantappa. He called the police control room and mentioned that he has pushed two of his children into the canal in Bigudi limits," the SP said.

The SP stated that police reached the spot along with the caller, who was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the peson who called had left his house around 2:15-2:30 pm with all three children and taken them on his motorcycle to the canal at Bigudi, where he allegedly pushed his son and daughter into the canal.

As it was late at night, the police could not conduct the search operation immediately. The search resumed around 6:30 am with the help of the Fire Department, while officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) were requested to stop the flow of water into the canal.

The accused allegedly spared his six-year-old daughter, a Class 1 student, and took her with him to Yadgir town. After reaching Yadgir, he dialled the emergency helpline 112 and informed the police that he had thrown two of his children into the canal.

Motive Behind the Crime

During the enquiry, he allegedly told police that the two deceased children were closer to their mother, Renuka, and did not gel well with him.

"On enquiry, he says that these two kids were closer to the mother, that is, his wife Renuka, and they were not getting along well with him," Pruthvik Shankar said.

Police Action and Investigation

Police had registered a kidnapping case on Tuesday and would add Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to murder, the SP said.

"As of now, we have taken the father, Shantappa, into custody. Yesterday, we had registered a kidnapping case, and today we'll be adding the section of murder that is 103 BNS, and now we'll arrest this Shantappa and continue our investigation as to what exactly led to this tragic incident," he said.

Further investigation was underway. (ANI)