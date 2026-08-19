Aaditya Thackeray expressed confidence that justice will be delivered in the Supreme Court hearing on the Shiv Sena symbol dispute, calling it crucial for constitutional democracy and investor confidence in India's predictable legal system.

Confidence in Justice

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday expressed confidence that justice will be delivered in the ongoing Supreme Court hearing over the Shiv Sena election symbol dispute, stressing that the matter was crucial for constitutional democracy and investor confidence.

Addressing the press conference here, Thackeray said, "We remain confident that justice will be served. While there may be attempts by the opposing side to merely stall for time, we expect the adjudicating authority to deliver justice within a reasonable timeframe."

'Crucial Constitutional Matter'

On the Supreme Court proceedings, Thackeray said, "We hope it is indeed in the final stages, because industries and job creation flourish only in countries where a robust judicial system exists. Whether someone wants to move to a state or a country, bring in an investment, or undertake a positive initiative, they first assess the predictability of the law. For the past four years, this very issue--a crucial constitutional matter--has been the subject of debate in our country."

Thackeray further said that the Constitution does not permit anyone to take over a party's identity or election symbo. "Our Constitution does not grant anyone the right to usurp a party's symbol or name... The same principle applies to the theft of donations; the contributions belong to Lord Ram and should not be appropriated by the BJP," he said.

Supreme Court Proceedings

His remarks came days after the Supreme Court observed that protecting constitutional democracy was a "collective responsibility" while hearing a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Election Commission's decision in the Shiv Sena symbol dispute.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing arguments by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

During the hearing, Sibal sought a reconsideration of the constitutional framework related to disqualification of legislators and the role of the Election Commission in deciding party symbol disputes. The Chief Justice observed that the mechanism for deciding disqualification of legislators may require a relook and suggested that the responsibility could potentially be assigned to an independent tribunal.

Sibal also questioned the Election Commission's reliance on subsequent political developments while determining entitlement to a party symbol under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute follows the Shiv Sena split into two factions in 2022, with one group led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde.

Following the split, Shinde approached the Election Commission of India seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and claiming the party's name and its iconic bow and arrow symbol. In deciding the dispute, the ECI primarily relied on the numerical strength of the party's legislators, instead of giving greater weight to the organisational wing. (ANI)