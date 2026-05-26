Nikhil’s brother Rajan was also electrocuted while trying to rescue him after Nikhil collapsed, still clutching a live clothesline. The shocking incident highlights how dangerous such situations can be, as both brothers suffered electric shocks during the desperate rescue attempt.

Kochi: A man in Perumbavoor's Thannipuzha area has died from an electric shock. The victim has been identified as Nikhil Sundaran (39), a resident of Pelappilly house near Sivarathri Kadavu.

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The tragic accident happened on Monday around 12 noon. According to initial reports, a live electricity service wire snapped and fell onto a metal wire that was set up in the yard for drying clothes. This seems to be what caused the accident.

Nikhil's brother, Rajan, also received an electric shock when he rushed to help Nikhil, who was found lying on the ground, still in contact with the clothesline. Unfortunately, Nikhil's injuries were severe, and he died at the scene itself.

His body has been moved to the Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital mortuary. It will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem is conducted by a police surgeon. Nikhil is survived by his wife, Ashitha. The funeral will be held today at 12 noon at the Okkal SNDP Shanti Nilayam.