NCERT has reconstituted a 20-member panel to create new Political Science textbooks for Classes 11 and 12, aligning with NEP 2020. The council is rolling out revised books in phases, with new textbooks for Grades 1 to 8 already available.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reconstituted a 20-member panel tasked with developing new Political Science textbooks and teaching-learning material for Classes 11 and 12, as part of the ongoing revision of school textbooks under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Textbook Revision Aligned with NCF-SE 2023

The latest move comes as NCERT continues to roll out revised textbooks aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The council has already developed new textbooks for Grades 1 to 8, while revised books for higher classes are being introduced in phases.

Earlier, NCERT had released almost all revised textbooks up to Class 9 under the new curriculum, with only Part 2 of the Class 9 Social Science textbook and the Mathematics textbook yet to be published. According to NCERT officials, the remaining books are expected to be released in August, before they are required for classroom teaching in the second semester.

Phased Introduction for Higher Grades

"As a follow-up to the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has developed new textbooks in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The new textbooks for Grades 1 to 8 have been developed and are available in both print and digital formats," NCERT said in an advisory.

It added that new textbooks for Class 9 are under development and will be available for use from the 2026-27 academic session. The draft syllabi for Class 9 have already been uploaded on the NCERT website for feedback. NCERT further said that new textbooks for Classes 10 and 11 will be introduced from the 2027-28 academic session, while the existing textbooks for these classes will continue to be used during the 2026-27 academic year.

Smooth Rollout and Language Policy Implementation

Speaking to ANI, Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School, said the rollout of the revised books has been smooth. "Almost all the books required for the first semester are available. Only the Class 8 Social Science Part 2 and Mathematics books are awaited. These are meant for the second semester and are expected to be available by August, so there should not be any disruption in teaching," she said.

On the implementation of the three-language policy, Acharya said that in Class 6, where students are required to study at least two Indian languages, most CBSE schools offer Hindi and English, with Sanskrit being the most commonly chosen third language. She added that in Classes 9 and 10, French and German continue to be among the most preferred foreign language options for students. (ANI)