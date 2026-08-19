The Supreme Court sought stronger NTA mechanisms after the NEET-UG leak. FAIMA flagged the delay in shifting to computer-based exams, a recommendation by the Radhakrishnan Committee, citing risks with physical papers.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday flagged the continued delay in shifting entrance examinations to a computer-based mode, as the Supreme Court sought stronger institutional mechanisms, infrastructure and safeguards within the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

FAIMA Urges Shift to Computer-Based Exams

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for FAIMA, said the association had highlighted before the Supreme Court that the K Radhakrishnan Committee, constituted after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak, had already recommended a transition to computer-based examinations, but the recommendation was yet to be implemented.

"Some suggestions from our side, from the FAIMA association, were also filed in court today. We highlighted how the recommendations of the Nandan Nilekani Committee and the Radhakrishnan Committee are overlapping significantly. We saw a committee in 2024, and now we are seeing another committee in 2026. Despite the 2024 committee, the paper leak occurred, which is very, very concerning," Dubey told ANI.

She said FAIMA had specifically raised concerns over the risks involved in handling and transporting physical question papers.

"In our suggestions, we wrote that the Radhakrishnan Committee had suggested in 2024 itself that there should be a transition to a computer-based model. Despite that, this transition has not happened yet and is still under consideration. That is a very big question because it clearly states that the risk factor is very high during the storage and transportation of physical papers," she said.

Dubey cited IIT examinations as an example, saying that examinations involving around 16 lakh candidates had been conducted through computer-based systems for years.

Supreme Court Stresses Need for Foolproof Institutional System

The remarks came as a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe stressed the need to institutionalise the NTA with secure infrastructure, dedicated testing facilities, cyber-security systems, trained manpower and mechanisms to preserve institutional memory.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, representing petitioners including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, said the petitioners had earlier pointed out 17 loopholes and made 17 suggestions regarding the Centre's affidavit.

"Today, acknowledging those suggestions, the court addressed the loopholes in the affidavit because the affidavit they filed did not follow most of the recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee," Rajput told reporters.

He said the Supreme Court directed that the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations be properly implemented and institutional memory be created to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Rajput said the court also sought a comprehensive affidavit from the Centre within three weeks detailing the implementation of the recommendations.

"The court focused more on finding a permanent solution. It shouldn't be that you keep bringing one committee after another while the problems remain the same," he said.

Dubey said the court repeatedly emphasised that the reforms should not be limited to the 2026 or 2027 examinations but should create a permanent, foolproof institutional system for the NTA.

"The entire focus of today's hearing was a foolproof institutional system for NTA," she said.

The court also indicated that Dr K Radhakrishnan could be involved with the Nandan Nilekani Committee, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stating that the Centre would explore the possibility.

The matter will be listed after three weeks, when the Centre is expected to place its detailed affidavit before the court. (ANI)