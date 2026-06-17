A fun exchange between PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit has gone viral after their playful remark about the trending #Melodi hashtag and social media popularity.

A light-hearted moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become the talk of social media. The two leaders met during the G7 summit, where their friendly interaction once again brought the viral '#Melodi' trend into the spotlight.

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As world leaders gathered for an official group photo, Meloni greeted PM Modi, saying, "Happy to see you again." When Modi mentioned their popularity on social media, Meloni jokingly replied, "Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram."

The '#Melodi' Craze

The internet has been creating memes and posts around the two leaders for the past three years with the hashtag '#Melodi', a combination of their names. The trend gained major attention in November 2023 after Meloni shared a selfie with PM Modi during the COP28 summit in Dubai with the caption, "Good friends at COP28 #Melodi."

Recently, during PM Modi’s visit to Italy, he also joined the fun by gifting Meloni a box of Parle Melody chocolates, referring to the viral social media trend. The moment quickly went viral online.

At the G7 summit, PM Modi also held meetings with several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, his friendly exchange with Meloni became one of the most talked-about moments on social media.