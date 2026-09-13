The CPI(M) and CPI have announced candidates for the by-elections in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar seats. The CPI(M) fielded Sayeed Asad Ali from Rejinagar, while the CPI nominated Shanti Gopal Giri from Nandigram for the October 6 poll.

Left Parties Announce Candidates for WB Bypolls

The CPI(M) and CPI have announced their candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri from Nandigram.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda.

ECI Announces Poll Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9. In West Bengal, bypolls were necessitated in Rejinagar and Nandigram following the resignations of Humayun Kabir and Suvendu Adhikari, respectively, while in Assam, the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi.

Congress Criticises Lack of Development in Nandigram

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar on Thursday criticised the state government over the alleged lack of development in the Nandigram Assembly seat, saying that the Chief Minister should have retained the constituency as no work has been done there so far. Sarkar told ANI, "The Chief Minister should have retained the Nandigram seat; he should not have given it up. No work has been done in Nandigram so far."