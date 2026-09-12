Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel confirmed that alliance partners will fight together on issues like floods and illegal mining for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with the parties extending their support to Congress.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Assam Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that alliance partners have agreed to fight together on issues such as floods and illegal mining for the upcoming Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Assam Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, held a meeting with alliance partners in Guwahati to discuss the bypoll strategy.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Baghel said, "A meeting of our alliance partners, the parties that stood together during the 2026 assembly elections, took place today. All parties participated, with the exception of Akhil Gogoi's party. We have agreed to work and fight together on common issues such as floods, illegal mining, Kaziranga, and other matters. All these parties have extended their support to the Congress party for the upcoming by-elections," Baghel said.

Congress has not yet named its candidate while BJP has fielded Debasish Sharma for the bypoll. The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

Baghel Hits Back at Assam CM

Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks against him, saying the state government should focus on providing relief to flood-affected people and controlling rising prices.

"Look, I understand his concern, Himanta ji, because the elections in Chhattisgarh are in 2028. So there is not much to worry about there. Rather, he should be concerned about how the flood-affected people here are not getting relief. It is a double-engine government. Even after that, relief is not reaching them," Baghel told reporters.

Candidate Selection Process

Baghel said a series of meetings were being held by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to discuss the party's strategy and candidates.

"All the names that come up in these meetings will be considered and shortlisted, and then we will send the names to the AICC. From there, our candidate will be declared," he said.