BJP's Smriti Irani lauded the New Delhi Declaration as a key moment in BRICS' evolution, highlighting its unequivocal message of 'zero tolerance towards terrorism'. She credited PM Modi's leadership for advancing a more representative global order.

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday said the New Delhi Declaration marks an "important moment" in the evolution of BRICS, while sending an unequivocal message of "zero tolerance towards terrorism", its financing and safe havens.

"The New Delhi Declaration marks an important moment in the evolution of BRICS, and in the continuing rebalancing of the global order. Under Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership, India’s Chairship has advanced a clear proposition: global institutions must become more representative, development must remain at the heart of international cooperation, and the voice of the Global South must carry greater weight in shaping the future," Irani said in a post on X.

The New Delhi Declaration marks an important moment in the evolution of BRICS, and in the continuing rebalancing of the global order. Under Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership, India’s Chairship has advanced a clear proposition: global institutions must become more… pic.twitter.com/eqQzxyODsd — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 12, 2026

'Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism'

"The unanimous Declaration places resilience, innovation and sustainability at the centre of BRICS cooperation, while sending an unequivocal message of ZERO TOLERANCE towards terrorism, its financing and safe havens"

India's Role to 'Bridge Divides'

"At a time of profound geopolitical and economic transition, New Delhi has helped articulate a BRICS that seeks not division, but greater balance; not rhetoric, but practical cooperation. India’s role is increasingly clear: to bridge divides, amplify the Global South and help shape a more representative and resilient world order," Irani said.

Declaration Unanimously Adopted at Summit

Earlier at the summit, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said the declaration focuses on innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties, with the aim of making cooperation “more practical, development-oriented and responsive to the aspirations of the BRICS nations”.

“I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption,” the Prime Minister said.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's chairship centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. (ANI)