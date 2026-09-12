Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim surprised dignitaries at the BRICS Summit 2026 gala dinner in New Delhi by singing Kishore Kumar's classic song, 'Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat'. The spontaneous performance went viral, earning widespread praise online for strengthening India-Malaysia cultural ties.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has left the guests and dignitaries surprised with one of legendary playback singer and actor Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs during the high-profile gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, September 13.

Malaysia PM arrived in New Delhi for the two-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit 2026, participating in high-level discussions centered on global governance, sustainable development, and trade cooperation. Malaysia is one of the partner countries participating in the summit at India's invitation.

Following the opening day of the BRICS Summit 2026, the evening gala dinner provided a relaxed cultural reprieve where leaders experienced traditional Indian performances before Ibrahim took center stage to deliver his memorable musical rendition.

Also Read: New Delhi Declaration an 'important moment' for BRICS: Smriti Irani

Malaysia PM Singing Kishore Kumar’s Song Goes ,Viral

As the gala dinner in Bharat Mandapam unfolded, Anwar Ibrahim surprised guests by singing Kishore Kumar’s iconic ‘Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat,’ from the 1965 movie Teen Devian, adding a memorable cultural moment to the high-profile evening.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was seen singing one of Kishore Kumar’s classics, accompanied by a pianist who skillfully matched the rhythm, while fellow guests and dignitaries applauded the unexpected performance.

Anwar Ibrahim apparently saw the pianist delighting the dignitaries with his instrumental arrangement and playfully stepped forward to join him and sang ‘Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat.’

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Kishore Kumar was a legendary Indian playback singer and actor whose timeless melodies continue to resonate across generations and international borders. His popularity has endured decades after his death, with his songs continuing to remain deeply popular among music lovers in India and abroad.

Having recorded thousands of songs throughout his illustrious career across multiple film industries, Kishore Da, fondly called by his followers, remains an enduring cultural icon whose peerless vocal delivery and eccentric charm continue to captivate listeners and fans worldwide.

Anwar Ibrahim’s Kishore Kumar Tribute Wins Hearts Online

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim singing Kishore Kumar’s classic on the sidelines of a gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens praising his singing skills, love for Indian music, and the heartwarming cultural connection between India and Malaysia.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Anwar Ibrahim’s rendition, with some highlighting his impressive Hindi pronunciation and others celebrating his admiration for Kishore Kumar and Indian music, while others said Malaysia PM’s spontaneous performance showcased the strong cultural and musical ties between the two countries.

However, a few users also compared Anwar Ibrahim’s rendition with the original, while others humorously praised his Hindi-speaking and singing abilities. Other sections of users hailed the Malaysian Prime Minister’s love for Kishore Kumar, with one calling it ‘Kishore Kumar supremacy.’

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Meanwhile, the BRICS Summit witnessed a joint statement being adopted by member countries, with leaders expressing deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and calling for maximum restraint, dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts.

Also Read: Amit Shah hails BRICS New Delhi Declaration as 'historic affirmation'