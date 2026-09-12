Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri extended greetings on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, highlighting the holy scripture's teachings of selfless service, unity, compassion, and peace.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji has shown humanity the way of selfless service, human dignity and togetherness for centuries.

"Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. For centuries, it has shown humanity the way of selfless service, human dignity and togetherness. May this sacred occasion inspire us to deepen these values in our society and build a more compassionate and harmonious world," Modi said.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. For centuries, it has shown humanity the way of selfless service, human dignity and togetherness. May this sacred occasion inspire us to deepen these values in our society and build a more compassionate and harmonious… pic.twitter.com/fHDuE2PjGD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

Hardeep Singh Puri Highlights Teachings

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri recalled the historical occasion of the first Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in 1604, emphasising that the teachings of the holy scripture guide all of humanity by conveying the message of unity, compassion, equality, and peace.

"Hearty congratulations to you all on the first Prakash Purab of the eternal Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji across the ages. The first Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji took place in 1604 at Sachkhand Sri Harminder Sahib by the Fifth Patishah Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji through Baba Budha Ji. Blessed be the first Prakash Purab of Sahib Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji—heartfelt congratulations to all the Sangat across the country and abroad. The teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji guide all humanity by conveying the message of unity, compassion, equality, and peace," said Puri.

About Prakash Purb

The Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a sacred Sikh celebration, which marked the first installation and opening ceremony (Pehla Prakash) of the holy scripture at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on September 12, 1604. (ANI)