The Ramakrishna Mission in Agartala marked the 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and its own foundation day with a blood donation camp. A total of 69 people voluntarily donated blood, reflecting the institution's focus on service.

The 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago was commemorated at the Ramakrishna Mission Educational Complex, Viveknagar, in Agartala on Friday with a blood donation camp, reflecting the institution’s emphasis on service and humanitarian values.

The programme assumed special significance as September 11 also marks the foundation day of the Ramakrishna Mission institution at Viveknagar. A total of *69 people voluntarily donated blood* during the camp organised as part of the commemorative programme.

Swami Vivekananda had delivered his historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893. His speech is widely remembered for presenting India’s spiritual and philosophical traditions on an international platform and promoting the ideals of universal brotherhood and harmony.

Connecting Ideals with Service

Speaking at the programme, Swami Shubhakaranand ji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, said to ANI that the occasion provided an opportunity to connect Swami Vivekananda’s historic message with the spirit of service. “On this day, the Ramakrishna Mission at Viveknagar was established. Swami Vivekananda’s historic address brought the East and the West closer. Organising a blood donation camp on the foundation day of the institution is a humble effort to draw inspiration and enthusiasm from the core ideals of Swami Vivekananda,” Swami Shubhakaranand said.

West Tripura Chief Medical Officer Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) official TK Chakma besides monks, brahmacharis, teachers and non-teaching employees of the Ramakrishna Mission, were present at the programme.

Swami Shubhakaranand along with the other dignitaries, interacted with the voluntary donors and encouraged them for their contribution.

The blood donation initiative underscored the Ramakrishna Mission’s continued efforts to translate the ideals of Swami Vivekananda into concrete programmes centred on service to society and human welfare.