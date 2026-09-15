The BJP has nominated Hasirani Rath, mother of Suvendu Adhikari's deceased aide, for the Nandigram by-election. The TMC, Congress, and other parties have also announced their candidates for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls scheduled for October 6.

BJP Fields Candidates for Bypolls

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, the deceased personal assistant of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly by-elections in West Bengal. Hasirani Rath has been nominated to contest from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

Chandranath Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram late at night on May 6. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the party also approved Sakharav Sarkar from the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad district.

TMC, Other Parties Announce Nominees

Earlier on Sunday, the All India Trinamool Congress announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) as its candidate for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar in the upcoming by-elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The party made the announcement in a post on X, saying the candidates were being announced under the guidance and inspiration of its chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "All India Trinamool Congress, under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial, is pleased to announce the candidates for the upcoming Nandigram & Rejinagar by-elections. We wish Smt Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) and Shri Rabiul Alam Chowdhury the very best for this journey. May they carry forward the hopes and aspirations of the people with strength and determination," the party said in the post.

From Congress, Mohd. Abdullahil Kafi will contest from Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while Milan Pradhan has been named the candidate from Nandigram.

The CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri from Nandigram.

In West Bengal, bypolls were necessitated in Rejinagar and Nandigram following the resignations of Humayun Kabir and Suvendu Adhikari, respectively, while in Assam, the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi. The by-elections in the two West Bengal Assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on October 6. (ANI)