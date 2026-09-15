CM Suvendu Adhikari highlighted Ayushman Bharat's first-month success in West Bengal, with over 50,000 people receiving hospital care and treatments worth over Rs 28 crore delivered since its August 16 rollout.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday highlighted the first-month achievements of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) rollout in the state, saying more than 50,000 people have received hospital care and treatment under the scheme. He said that September 15 marked one month since the rollout of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in West Bengal on August 16, adding that the initiative had already benefited tens of thousands of families.

In a post on X, CM Adhikari said, "Pleased to share a significant milestone in our collective mission to ensure accessible, dignified and quality healthcare for every citizen, especially the underprivileged across West Bengal." Pleased to share a significant milestone in our collective mission to ensure accessible, dignified and quality healthcare for every citizen, especially the underprivileged across West Bengal. Today marks exactly one month since the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri… — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 14, 2026 “Today marks exactly one month since the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in our State on 16th August, 2026, and the impact has already reached tens of thousands of families,” the post read.

First Month's Impact in Numbers

Sharing the key highlights of the first month, Adhikari said over 50,000 people have received hospital care and treatment across healthcare facilities. He added that essential treatments worth more than Rs 28 crore have been successfully delivered to beneficiaries under the scheme.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further said that 1,102 patients from the state availed medical services in hospitals outside West Bengal, while healthcare facilities in the state treated 1,849 patients from other states during the same period.

Commitment to Public Healthcare

He also expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and administrators working for the implementation of the scheme. "Health is a fundamental right. Our Government remains steadfast in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure, easing medical costs for families in need, and ensuring that no one is left behind. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and administrators working tirelessly around the clock to make this happen," CM Adhikari said. (ANI)