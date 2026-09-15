A man, Umesh Chaurasia, died in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia after being hit on the head with a stick during a clash. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have registered a case and formed teams to arrest the accused.

A man died during treatment after allegedly being hit on the head with a stick during a clash with some youths in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said that Ubhaon police station received information about a fight involving Umesh Chaurasia and some youths from a neighbouring village. "Today, Ubhaon police station received information that Umesh Chaurasia fought with some youths from a neighbouring village. During the altercation, Umesh was hit on the head with a stick. He was immediately taken to the Ubhaon Community Health Centre for treatment, but he died during treatment," ASP Shukla said.

According to the police, preliminary information revealed that Umesh's nephew Chandan alleged that Umesh was assaulted by Bipin, a resident of the neighbouring village, along with his associates.

Police Launch Investigation

ASP Shukla said that senior police officials immediately inspected the spot after receiving information about the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the scene and collected necessary evidence as part of the investigation.

"Senior officials immediately inspected the spot. The FSL team also reached the scene, and further investigation is underway," he said.

Case Registered, Manhunt Launched

The police officer further said that based on the complaint received from Chandan, a case is being registered at the police station under relevant sections of the law.

"Based on the complaint received from Chandan, a case is being registered at the police station under relevant sections of the law. Three teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. They will be arrested soon, and further legal action will be taken," ASP Shukla added. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. The accused persons are being traced by the teams deployed for their arrest. (ANI)