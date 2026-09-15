Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and PM Narendra Modi extended 'Michhami Dukkadam' greetings on Samvatsari, the culmination of the Jain Paryushan festival. They highlighted the festival's message of forgiveness, compassion, and social harmony.

Gujarat CM Extends Samvatsari Greetings

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended 'Michhami Dukkadam' to Jain and non-Jain citizens on the occasion of Samvatsari, the day marking the culmination of the Paryushan Mahaparva festival observed by the Jain community. Patel expressed confidence that the festival, which encourages people to follow Lord Mahavir's principles of forgiveness, contentment, simplicity, humility, compassion and kindness towards all living beings, would further strengthen social harmony and humanity in the state.

Describing Paryushan Mahaparva as a festival of forgiveness and gratitude, the Chief Minister said the occasion serves as an opportunity for people to seek forgiveness for mistakes made knowingly or unknowingly through their thoughts, words and actions. People greet friends, family, and acquaintances with this phrase to let go of past grievances, clear negative karma, and start fresh with a pure heart and peaceful mind.

Significance of Samvatsari and 'Michhami Dukkadam'

Samvatsari, observed on the final day of the eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva, holds special significance in Jainism as a day dedicated to self-reflection, repentance and seeking forgiveness from all beings for any harm caused during the year. The phrase 'Michhami Dukkadam', widely used on this occasion, translates to a request for forgiveness for wrongdoings committed knowingly or unknowingly.

The custom functions as a formal, spiritual clean slate. Devotees systematically seek unconditional forgiveness from family, friends, and all living entities for any harm caused through text, speech, or thought over the past year.

PM Modi Emphasises Forgiveness, Compassion

Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 27, on the occasion of Samvatsari, emphasised the values of forgiveness and compassion, urging people to embrace humility and strengthen bonds with sincerity. "Samvatsari is a reminder of the beauty of forgiving and the power of compassion. It inspires people to nurture bonds with sincerity. As we mark this sacred occasion, may our hearts be filled with humility and our actions reflect kindness as well as goodwill. Michhami Dukkadam!" the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)