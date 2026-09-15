UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak assured protesting UPSSSC job aspirants in Lucknow that their concerns over pending recruitment would be addressed. He stated the govt 'stands firmly with the youth' and officials have been instructed to assist them.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday assured candidates seeking recruitment through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) that the state government "stands firmly with the youth" and that their concerns will be addressed.

Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after over 200 aspirants gathered outside his residence in Lucknow, demanding action on the UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment-2023 and other pending recruitment-related issues.

Dy CM addresses protestors' concerns

"Candidates aspiring for various positions under UPSSSC have raised concerns regarding age limits and are urging the early declaration of results. Some are awaiting appointment letters, while others are concerned about the recall of requisitions to facilitate recruitment for a larger number of vacancies," Pathak said.

"We have discussed all these matters with senior UPSSSC officials and have ensured that their appointments are finalised. These candidates will now meet the officials in delegations," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said, "These young people are like our own family, and our government stands firmly with the youth. We have instructed UPSSSC officials to listen to their grievances and assist them."

Key demands of job aspirants

The aspirants had gathered outside Pathak's residence with banners and posters, raising demands related to several pending recruitment processes.

The candidates demanded the release of medical examination results for 709 vacant posts under the Forest Guard Recruitment-2023. They also sought a new notification for Lab Technician recruitment and recruitment of ADO-level staff for 612 posts.

The protesters also raised the issue of reinstatement of security guards who were removed from the Health Department. Aspirants from the Allopathic Pharmacy stream and candidates on the UPSSSC waiting list also demanded appointments.

Pathak said the candidates would meet UPSSSC officials in delegations and assured that their grievances would be heard and necessary assistance would be provided.

Earlier protest by teacher recruitment candidates

Earlier on Saturday, Candidates of the 68,500 teacher recruitment process staged a protest near the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow, demanding implementation of the State Commission for Backwards Classes' order and justice for OBC candidates.

The protesting candidates gathered at a short distance from Maurya's residence and raised slogans in support of their demands. Holding banners, they sought to meet the Deputy Chief Minister and urged the government to resolve the issue related to the recruitment process. (ANI)