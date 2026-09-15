Rahul Gandhi met AICC secretaries to discuss organisational issues. In a major reshuffle, Sachin Pilot has been made Punjab in-charge, Randeep Surjewala gets Gujarat and Karnataka, and Bhupesh Baghel is appointed as the new in-charge for Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday called a meeting of AICC secretaries at 10 Janpath in the national capital to discuss organisational issues. The AICC secretaries have been invited in batches for the meeting. The meeting is focused on discussing organisational matters of the party, with Congress' top leadership interacting with AICC secretaries.

Key Appointments and Reassignments

Earlier, the All India Congress Committee announced new appointments and reassignments for key party functionaries with immediate effect. According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been assigned as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat. In addition to this new role, Surjewala will also hold the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted and appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam.

Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as In-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as In-charge of Maharashtra, and PV Mohan as In-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Bhupesh Baghel, PV Mohan and Sachin Pilot come from the OBC community, while Sukhdev Bhagat belongs to the ST community and Dr. Sirivella Prasad is from the Dalit community.

AICC Secretaries Gain Prominence

Another significant development is the growing prominence being given to AICC secretaries and grassroots organisational leaders. Sanjay Dutt has been made in-charge of Haryana, PV Mohan of Andhra Pradesh, and Sirivella Prasad of Maharashtra. Until recently, all three were serving as AICC secretaries and co-in-charges in different states. Similarly, BV Srinivas, an OBC leader and AICC Secretary, has been elevated as the Chief Organiser of the Congress Seva Dal—another important indication of the increasing importance being given to organisational workers and grassroots leadership.

Three other AICC secretaries, Pranav Jha, Christopher Tilak and Mansoor Ali Khan, were fielded in the Rajya Sabha elections, with two of them now elected as Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. (ANI)