In Assam's Hojai district, a forest official's quick action in stopping an approaching train averted a potential tragedy, ensuring the safe passage of a large elephant herd across the railway tracks. The incident, praised by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has ignited calls for permanent solutions like wildlife crossings to prevent future collisions.

In a heartwarming yet tense moment, a forest personnel in Assam’s Hojai district stepped onto the tracks to stop an approaching train, successfully averting potential tragedy and allowing a large herd of elephants to cross safely.

In a video posted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a forest personnel was seen signaling the train with a flashlight and waving frantically to alert the locomotive pilot, successfully bringing the heavy vehicle to a halt just in time, as elephants were crossing the railway tracks.

Since districts like Hojai, where the train passes through elephant corridors and forested terrain, are prone to wildlife crossings, the forest officials are tasked with remaining vigilant and alerting train operators whenever elephants approach the tracks.

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Forest Personnel’s Quick Action Saves Elephants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the incident on social media, praising the prompt coordination and vigilance of the forest personnel and railway staff for securing a safe passage for the herd.

In a video that went viral on social media, a large family of wild elephants was seen navigating the dense terrain and carefully crossing the railway lines in Assam’s Hojai district when the train was approaching. Noticing the approaching train, a forest official, who was on the other side of the track, immediately stepped in and flashed a light to alert the locomotive pilot.

His effort to alert the locomotive pilot in time successfully halted the train, allowing the entire herd to cross the tracks unharmed, which came to the notice of the Assam CM, who praised the forest personnel and railway staff for their timely intervention and coordinated efforts in ensuring the elephants crossed the railway tracks safely.

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According to local reports, the train was the Down Rajdhani Express, which was approaching Hawaipur in Hojai when a forest department staffer spotted the elephant herd near the tracks. Rajdhani Express reportedly departed from New Delhi, and the final destination was Dibrugarh, Assam, with the train passing through Hojai when the forest official spotted the elephants near the railway tracks.

The timely intervention by the forest department ensured that the train was stopped before reaching the herd, allowing the elephants to safely cross the tracks and preventing a potential tragedy.

Fans Call for Permanent Wildlife Crossings

The video shared by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, wherein a forest department official was seen alerting the locomotive pilot with a flashlight after noticing the elephants were crossing the railway tracks, has sparked widespread calls for permanent wildlife crossings.

Taking to their X handles, many users suggested building wildlife overpasses and underpasses, especially in forest areas where elephant herds frequently cross railway tracks, while others called for AI-enabled cameras to alert train operators in advance and prevent potential collisions.

However, some users stressed that such measures should be implemented as long-term solutions to ensure safer passage for elephants and prevent future train-wildlife collisions. Another section of users praised the forest official’s bravery and timely intervention, while urging authorities to adopt permanent measures to protect both wildlife and railway passengers.

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The northeastern states like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are known for their rich biodiversity and dense wildlife habitats, which intersect with major railway networks, necessitating ongoing cooperation between forest departments and railway authorities to protect endangered species.

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