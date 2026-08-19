Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Mahudi Jain Temple in Gujarat with his family. He shared a message of gratitude and faith on X, seeking blessings ahead of the Jain festival of Paryushan Mahaparva, beginning September 8.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the revered Mahudi Jain Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning. In a post on X, Adani wrote, "Today, I had the good fortune of visiting the sacred Mahudi Jain Tirth with Preeti, Karan, and Paridhi. There are moments in life when the mind naturally bows in gratitude. I am grateful for faith, for the strength received in every trial, and for those blessings that continually inspire us to move forward. The eternal message of Jainism--of non-violence, self-discipline, and compassion--reminds us that true strength comes from within. Prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all."

He was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, their elder son Karan, and daughter-in-law Paridhi. Adani offered prayers and sought blessings as the Jain community prepares for Paryushan Mahaparva, which begins on September 8.

Adani's Philosophy of 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai'

For Adani, the visit has a personal connection to seva (selfless service), a value that has shaped his contribution to society, as per a media note. Through the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, he has supported initiatives across education, healthcare, livelihoods, rural development, women's empowerment and community infrastructure, reaching millions of people across India. His philosophy, "Seva Hi Sadhana Hai" (Selfless service is the highest form of worship), reflects his commitment to serving communities and creating opportunities that improve lives, as per the media note.

About Mahudi Jain Tirth

Mahudi, historically known as Madhupuri, is a prominent Shwetambar Jain pilgrimage centre. The tirth houses temples dedicated to all 24 Jain Tirthankaras, alongside the separate shrine of Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir, revered as one of the guardians and protectors of Jainism. Unlike the Tirthankaras, Ghantakarna Mahavir is worshipped as a protective deity, and devotees turn to him for strength in difficult times and to overcome obstacles.

Visit Follows Dismissal of US DoJ Proceedings

Adani's visit comes days after the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) proceedings involving him, his nephew Mr Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), and others ended with the indictment being dismissed with prejudice on August 10.

Significance of Paryushan Mahaparva

Paryushan Mahaparva will be observed from September 8 to September 15, and is one of the most important festivals in the Shwetambar Jain tradition. A period of prayer, fasting, self-discipline and introspection, it culminates in Samvatsari on September 15, the Festival of Forgiveness, when Jains seek forgiveness from all living beings and offer forgiveness to others, reflecting on their actions and letting go of past grievances.

A Visit of Faith and Gratitude

The Mahudi visit follows Adani and Priti Adani's visit earlier this year to the Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar at Taranga Hills in North Gujarat, where they offered prayers on Akshaya Tritiya.

According to the media note, at Mahudi, the Adani family came together for prayer, gratitude and reflection, bringing the spirit of "Seva Hi Sadhana Hai" into a moment shaped by faith, humility, compassion, service and forgiveness.