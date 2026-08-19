An Ola driver in Navi Mumbai was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and dragged on a car's bonnet for nearly two kilometres during a road rage incident. The driver, Praveen Pandey, managed to record a video of the ordeal while clinging to the moving vehicle. A police case was later registered after initial attempts to mediate.

An Ola driver was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly two kilometres during a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai. According to reports, the incident happened on Palm Beach Road late on Saturday night when Ola driver Praveen Pandey and an unidentified vehicle got into a fight about overtaking. The automobile driver reportedly struck Pandey in the head with an iron rod, injuring and bleeding him, as the altercation swiftly intensified, according to the information.

The accused attempted to leave the scene following the alleged attack. When Pandey tried to stop the car from departing, the driver allegedly accelerated rather than stopped, landing him on the moving car's hood. Then, as the car kept going, Pandey gripped the windscreen wipers to keep from falling. He apparently clung to the car and was pulled for over two km.

Pandey repeatedly called out for assistance, but the motorist did not stop, according to witnesses. Before leaving the scene, the accused reportedly left him on the side of the road. Pandey was able to get a video of himself atop the moving car's hood during the event. With blood on his face, he can be heard yelling for assistance in the footage.

He begs them to stop the car while saying, "bacha lo mujhe, bacha lo mujhe," over and again. Pandey went to the Nerul police station to lodge a report following the incident. However, according to versions of the event published by PTI, police allegedly tried to mediate a settlement between the two parties rather than filing a formal complaint.

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When efforts to settle the matter reportedly failed, police eventually registered a case in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:30 am.