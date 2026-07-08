Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has gone viral after sharing a video of himself running to catch a train in Japan while wearing a traditional veshti and shirt. The Padma Shri awardee's simple style and embrace of Indian culture won praise from social media users.

Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of himself running to catch a train in Japan while dressed in a traditional white veshti and shirt. The video has received widespread appreciation online, with many users applauding the Padma Shri awardee for proudly wearing Indian traditional attire during his visit to Japan. The clip also sparked conversations about cultural identity, simplicity and confidence, with several social media users praising Vembu's grounded personality.

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Sridhar Vembu's Video Goes Viral

Vembu shared the video on X, where he can be seen hurrying through a Japanese railway station with a backpack slung over his shoulders as he and a companion rushed to board a high-speed train.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Nothing says Japan like running to catch the train."

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The video quickly gained traction online, with many users appreciating his decision to wear a veshti instead of conventional business attire while travelling abroad.

Social Media Praises His Simplicity and Traditional Attire

Many users admired Vembu for confidently embracing Indian traditional clothing in a foreign country. Several commented that true confidence comes from being comfortable with one's own identity rather than dressing to meet other people's expectations.

The comments section also featured light-hearted humour. Some users joked about the contrast between "Indian time" and Japan's well-known punctuality, while others remarked that running in a veshti is no easy task.

Many also praised Vembu's simple lifestyle, saying the video perfectly reflected his humble and down-to-earth personality.

Purpose of Sridhar Vembu's Japan Visit

Vembu is currently visiting Japan to strengthen partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises in rural Japan and businesses in India's small towns and rural regions.

Before leaving for Japan, he said the objective of his visit was to connect businesses that share a commitment to skilled craftsmanship and long-standing manufacturing traditions.

In another post, Vembu wrote: "Fortunate to meet Yoshifumi Shimagaki-san, a living legend of motors in Japan. Thank you Britto for making the introduction."

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How Did Social Media React?

The video received a flood of reactions from social media users.

One user commented: "Mr Shridar Vembu, did you actually travel to Japan in your veshti??? How in the world and why in the world??"

To this, Vembu replied: "Yes and why not?"

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Second user commented: "Dear Sridhar sir, I am so proud of you that you are wearing a Veshti at Japan, if it is comfortable and it is ok to wear our traditional dress, since it is not going to affect the co passengers. We don't have to mind what will think others. Very nice."

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Third user commented: "Kudos to you for taking our Indian culture and customs to Japan!"

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Fourth user commented: "Built a company praised by the PM. Still carries his own bags, runs to catch a train in a veshti and keeps life simple. That's the kind of success I admire."