Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Reveals Jobs That Will Survive the AI Revolution
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shares insights on careers that will remain safe despite the AI revolution. He explains how certain roles will continue to thrive, remain in demand, and adapt even as automation transforms the workforce.
16
Image Credit : stockPhoto
These jobs won't bow down to the AI threat
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is entering every field, and job cuts are following. A recent global report even said 40% of entry-level jobs are at risk. But Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, has listed some jobs that he believes will not be affected, no matter what new tech comes.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
What did Sridhar Vembu say?
Amid all the job-related anxiety caused by AI, Sridhar Vembu has listed out some specific professions. He says these jobs will be fine even if AI takes over completely. In fact, he thinks they will become high-demand fields with good salaries.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Is your job on Vembu's list?
So, what's on Vembu's list of jobs that will thrive despite AI? He points to roles like caring for children and the elderly. He also mentions people who leave high-paying jobs for farming, and those who become forest rangers out of pure passion. According to him, AI poses no threat to these jobs.
46
Image Credit : google
Priests and Musicians
Vembu also highlights the work of priests in local temples, who perform daily rituals with devotion, even with few visitors. He also includes classical and Indian musicians who sing or perform with the same passion, even for a small audience. Vembu says AI can't threaten these jobs.
56
Image Credit : X
Is this reality or a joke?
Sridhar Vembu claims these jobs won't just survive AI, but will also get high demand and better pay. His list has started a big debate online. Many people are now wondering if he was being serious or just making a funny point about the future.
66
Image Credit : Getty
New jobs will be created by AI
It's clear that AI will affect jobs to some extent. But experts say it will also create brand new jobs and fields that could last for decades. They explain that during any major technological shift, it's normal for some old jobs to disappear while new ones are created.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.
Latest Videos