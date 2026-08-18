ACB arrests six, including Satyendar Jain and ex-DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, over alleged irregularities in the STP tendering process. The probe found restrictive conditions favouring a firm and alleges transfer of bribes amounting to Rs 1.52 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested six accused, including former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain and former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with alleged irregularities and manipulation in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

According to the ACB, the accused have been arrested in connection with an FIR registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. The other accused arrested in the case have been identified as Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the Delhi Jal Board; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar.

The case was registered on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, following allegations of large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the DJB tendering process.

Investigation Reveals Tender Manipulation

During the investigation, the ACB allegedly found that restrictive technical specifications and conditions were introduced in the tender in a manner that favoured a particular technology provider, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd., thereby allegedly restricting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The investigation also revealed alleged non-conduct of a proposed pilot study, inclusion of restrictive conditions relating to the technology and media to be used, exclusion of essential parameters concerning treated effluent and subsequent changes in technical specifications, according to the ACB.

Evidence and Alleged Bribery

The agency said analysis of electronic evidence allegedly revealed communication between private persons, intermediaries and public servants regarding tender conditions, corrigendums and other tender-related documents. Some of these documents were allegedly incorporated into the tender notice issued by the DJB.

The ACB further alleged that funds were transferred as commission/bribe through intermediary entities, including M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises.

Bribe Allegedly Paid to Former CEO

Further, as per ACB's investigation, substantial amounts were allegedly transferred to the proprietorship concern of accused Nagendra Yadav from entities linked to the private technology provider. The agency said subsequent transactions resulted in the transfer of funds to former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and his relatives. The ACB has specifically alleged that Rai received a bribe amounting to around Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through M/s AN Enterprises. The agency further alleged that the amount was subsequently used for purchasing immovable property.

The investigation also allegedly revealed communications between Raja Kumar Kurra, Nagendra Yadav and Ankit Srivastava concerning meetings, tender conditions, corrigendums and other matters related to the STP tender.

The ACB said the material collected during the investigation led to the interrogation and subsequent arrest of all six accused on August 18. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)