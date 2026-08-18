Farmers from Kadapa's KC Canal ayacut accused the TDP government of not releasing irrigation water from Srisailam reservoir despite high levels. They met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to press the government for water release.

Farmers from the KC Canal ayacut in Kadapa district questioned why the TDP coalition government was not releasing irrigation water despite the Srisailam reservoir having water above 878 feet. They accused the government of discriminating against farmers and demanded immediate release of their rightful share of irrigation and drinking water.

According to the release, farmers from Chapadu mandal in Mydukur constituency met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party central office in Tadepalli and explained their problems. They requested him to press the government for water release and, if necessary, launch protests on behalf of farmers.

'Govt discriminating against us,' allege farmers

Speaking to the media later, the farmers said water was released to the KC Canal when the Srisailam level was around 854 feet during the governments of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan. They said even earlier governments had released water at similar levels, but the present government was not doing so despite the reservoir level being much higher.

Farmers Shekar Reddy, Veera Reddy, Palagiri Siva Reddy, Shankar Reddy and Siva Reddy said crops were suffering at a crucial stage and some areas were also facing drinking water problems. They alleged that water was being released towards Nagarjuna Sagar for power generation while KC Canal farmers were denied their share, as per the release.

They said representations to local leaders and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu had not resolved the issue.

The farmers said YS Jagan assured them that he would take up their concerns with the government. They demanded that the government rise above politics and immediately release water to the KC Canal. (ANI)