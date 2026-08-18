MP CM Mohan Yadav will transfer over Rs 2,148 cr to 1.25 crore Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries. Each will receive Rs 1,750, combining the Rs 1,500 monthly aid and a Rs 250 Raksha Bandhan special assistance for the 39th instalment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer over Rs 2,148 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana at a state-level programme in Maihar on Wednesday. It will be the 39th instalment of the scheme. Along with this, CM Yadav will also inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Poojan for various development works worth Rs 256 crore in Maihar district on the occasion.

Ladli Behnas to Receive Rs 1,750 with Rakhi Bonus

Under the 39th instalment, each eligible beneficiary will receive the regular monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, involving a total disbursement of more than Rs 1,835.46 crore. In addition, the state government will provide a special Raksha Bandhan assistance of Rs 250 to each beneficiary, amounting to over Rs 312.83 crore. With this, the regular instalment and the special assistance combined, each Ladli Behna will receive Rs 1,750 directly into her bank account through DBT on the occasion.

Long-Term Funding and Scheme Objectives

According to an official release, the government has so far transferred a total of Rs 63,248 crore to beneficiary women through 39 instalments since the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana in June 2023. For the current financial year 2026-27, the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 23,882.81 crore for the scheme.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched with the objective of promoting women's economic empowerment and improving their health and nutritional status while strengthening their role in household decision-making.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 1,14,365 crore for the continued implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive Rs 1,500 per month directly into their DBT-enabled bank accounts. (ANI)