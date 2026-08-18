A 10-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Pune's Bavdhan area. He was travelling on a two-wheeler with his father and sister when a truck hit them from behind. The father and daughter were injured. Police have arrested the truck driver.

A tragic road accident took place in Bavdhan on April 17, claiming the life of a 10-year-old boy. The boy was travelling with his father and sister on a two-wheeler when a truck approaching from behind hit their vehicle.

Details of the Accident

According to preliminary information, Sandeep Patoale was taking his two children to their classes on a two-wheeler. As they were passing through the VTV Circle, where traffic from both directions merges onto the same stretch of road, a truck coming from behind struck their two-wheeler. The impact caused the family to skid and fall on the road. Sandeep Patoale and his daughter sustained injuries, while his 10-year-old son suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar of Bavdhan Police Station said that a case has been registered in connection with the accident. The truck driver has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and the role of the truck driver. (ANI)