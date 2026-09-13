Three labourers were injured after a wall collapsed on them during demolition work in Ujjain's Urdupura area. The injured, two men and a woman, sustained minor injuries and possible fractures and have been hospitalized, police said.

Three labourers, including a woman, were injured after a wall collapsed on them while they were carrying out demolition work in Ujjain's Urdupura area on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in a lane in the Urdupura area where demolition work was underway at a house.

Police Statement on Injuries

Ujjain, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pushpa Prajapat told ANI, "Work was underway to dismantle a house in the Urdupura lane, involving three laborers. They were in the process of bringing down a wall when it accidentally collapsed on them, causing minor injuries to their limbs. X-rays have been taken; there is a possibility of minor fractures. They are currently undergoing treatment at this hospital. There are three people in total, two men and one woman. The woman has sustained very minor injuries, while the men are receiving further treatment," Prajapat said.

Congress Leader on Rescue Efforts

Ujjain City Congress Committee president Mukesh Bhati told ANI that "three labourers were trapped" when the wall collapsed. "...A wall suddenly collapsed where 6-7 labourers were working. Three labourers were trapped; one man suffered a fractured arm, another a fractured leg, and a woman sustained injuries. Our family members living nearby immediately rushed to help, extricated them, and brought them to the hospital, where their treatment is now underway." (ANI)