Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and MP Deepender Hooda expressed confidence in the NSUI panel's victory in the DUSU elections, citing student anger against the BJP government's alleged "atrocities" and failures to protect their interests.

Congress Leaders Confident of NSUI Victory

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday expressed confidence in the victory of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) panel in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying students would vote against what they described as the BJP government's "atrocities" and alleged failure to protect their interests.

Speaking about the elections, Yadav said the Congress was fully prepared and had fielded a panel while maintaining social and regional balance. "We are fully prepared. I believe we have fielded an excellent panel while maintaining social and regional balance. I feel the DUSU election will be fought primarily against the atrocities committed by the BJP against students. I am confident that students will support the NSUI and ensure our candidates' victory by voting in large numbers," Yadav said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also expressed confidence in the NSUI panel's victory and urged students to vote against the BJP-backed ABVP candidates. "We are fully confident that our NSUI panel will win the DUSU elections. The students have not forgotten the brutality inflicted upon them by the BJP government, nor how this government has ruined their future. In this election, students will certainly take their revenge by defeating all four ABVP candidates and ensuring the victory of the NSUI panel," Hooda said.

Rival Panels and Election Schedule

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday announced its candidate lineup for the four central panel posts for the DUSU elections, naming Yash Dabas as its presidential candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), has announced Ashmit Kumar (Gurjar) as its presidential candidate.

The DUSU elections are scheduled to be held on September 18, with counting of votes set for September 19. (ANI)