A heartwarming viral video has touched millions after a woman helped thirsty monkeys drink water from a roadside tap. Unable to drink directly, one monkey gently pulled both of the woman's hands under the running tap to make a cup before drinking. Another monkey carrying a baby soon joined in. Social media users praised the woman's kindness.

A heartwarming video of a woman helping thirsty monkeys drink water from a roadside tap has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers smiling. The clip captures a touching moment between humans and animals, with many calling it one of the sweetest videos they have seen this week. The video begins with a monkey trying to drink water from a tap. As it struggles to catch the flowing water, a woman steps forward to help by holding her hand under the tap.

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Monkey gently guides her hands

What happens next surprised many viewers. The monkey gently takes both of the woman's hands and places them together under the running tap, turning them into a small bowl. It then calmly drinks the water from her cupped palms.

Just few moments later, another monkey carrying a baby approaches. Without showing any fear, it signals that it also wants water. The woman patiently cups water in both her hands again, allowing the second monkey to drink while the baby remains safely with its mother.

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Internet praises woman's kindness

The touching interaction quickly spread across social media, with thousands praising the woman's calm and caring nature. Many users said the monkeys' trust showed they felt safe around her.

Several comments called her an 'angel', while others wrote that offering water to thirsty animals is one of the greatest acts of kindness. Some viewers were equally amazed by the monkey's intelligence in guiding the woman's hands to collect more water.

The exact location and date of the video could not be independently verified, but its simple message of kindness has clearly struck a chord with people online.

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The woman seems to be an avid animal lover, especially monkeys. Her social media account is full of such kind moments with animals, inspiring others. While feeding the animals, the woman maintains her calm and that's what amazes people on social media the most. A look at her other similar posts: