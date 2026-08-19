Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has claimed that IIT directors are being asked to mobilise alumni to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his US visit. Ramesh termed the move 'totally unacceptable' and questioned the involvement of academic heads.

Congress Slams Mobilisation of IIT Directors

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that several IIT directors have been asked to reach out to alumni to interact with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during his upcoming visit to the United States, calling the move "totally unacceptable".

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the involvement of IIT directors in facilitating interactions between their alumni and the RSS chief. "A number of IIT Directors, distinguished professionals in their own right, have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with Mohan Bhagwat when he is in the US later this month. This is totally unacceptable," Ramesh said.

He drew a distinction between alumni interactions with elected public representatives and Bhagwat, who heads the RSS. "Asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs is one thing. But the RSS head?" the Congress leader said.

A number of IIT Directors, distinguished professionals in their own right, have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with Mohan Bhagwat when he is in the US later this month. This is totally unacceptable. Asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 18, 2026

Bhagwat's Overseas Visit for Centenary Celebrations

Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 25, according to sources. The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of local associations and organisations associated with the Indian diaspora.

The RSS has said the visit coincides with its ongoing centenary year. RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had earlier announced that Bhagwat would travel to the three countries from August 25 at the invitation of overseas associations and organisations.

During the visit, Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations. Further details of his itinerary are expected to be announced.

Bhagwat's overseas visit comes amid the RSS's centenary celebrations and is expected to include interactions with community members on issues concerning Indian culture, society and the organisation's activities.

RSS Chief on Youth and Democracy

Earlier, addressing youth at the 15-year celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai, Bhagwat spoke about the role of young people in a democracy and said protests should focus on correcting systems rather than opposing individuals.

"As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha question, they want logical answers," Bhagwat said.

He said democratic debate should bring together different perspectives and help arrive at a broader understanding of issues. "I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods for how and what is to be done in democracy," he said.

Bhagwat also said young protesters should not automatically be labelled anti-national, describing them as the country's next generation. "I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha- is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them," he said. (ANI)