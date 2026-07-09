A 19-year-old man was found dead inside an OYO hotel room in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, after dying by suicide following an argument with his girlfriend. Police said the couple had consumed alcohol before a dispute broke out, allegedly triggered by a call from the man's former girlfriend. The woman is being questioned, and the investigation is ongoing.

A 19-year-old man was found dead inside a room at an OYO hotel in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday morning. Police identified the deceased as Shadab Sheikh, a resident of Camp-1 in Bhilai. The incident took place at Hotel Kunal in the Kohka area under the Smriti Nagar police outpost. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events, according to a report by News18.

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Couple had checked in the previous evening

According to police, Shadab and his 23-year-old girlfriend checked into the hotel at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Investigators said the couple spent the evening together in the room and allegedly consumed alcohol during the night.

Argument reportedly broke out after phone call

During the investigation, police learnt that the couple allegedly had an argument after Shadab received a phone call from his former girlfriend.

Police said the dispute became serious during the night. According to preliminary findings, the woman allegedly injured herself by cutting her wrist while under the influence of alcohol and later lost consciousness.

Investigators suspect that while she was unconscious, Shadab allegedly died by suicide using his girlfriend's scarf.

Police have not yet confirmed the final cause of death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

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Hotel staff and friends alerted

Hotel staff said some of Shadab's friends came to the hotel around 11 pm after learning that the couple had argued. They reportedly knocked on the room door several times but received no response.

The following morning, the woman came out of the room and told hotel staff that Shadab was sleeping.

Around 9 am, Shadab's friends returned and entered the room. According to police, they found him unresponsive. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Doctors reportedly said he had died several hours earlier.

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Police questioning girlfriend

Police have taken the woman into custody for questioning as part of the investigation. Officers are trying to establish what happened inside the hotel room and the events leading up to Shadab's death.

Officials said all aspects of the case are being examined. Further action will depend on the post-mortem findings and other evidence collected during the investigation.