Indian musician and world traveller Benny Prasad has gone viral after sharing a video of his 16 passports filled with visas and stamps from 245 nations and territories. The record holder completed the journey in just six years, six months and 22 days. Social media users praised his achievement, calling him a legend.

A video of Indian musician and world traveller Benny Prasad proudly showing a stack of 16 filled passports has taken social media by storm. The passports, packed with visas and immigration stamps from around the world, tell the story of an extraordinary journey that very few people have ever completed. The viral clip has amazed viewers, with many calling Benny one of India's greatest travellers and praising his determination to visit every recognised nation on Earth.

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A World Record That Inspired Millions

Benny Prasad created history on 22 November 2010 when he became the fastest person to travel to every country and territory recognised in his record. He completed the remarkable journey across 245 nations, including Antarctica, in just six years, six months and 22 days.

His travels were not simply about collecting passport stamps. Benny travelled across continents performing music, meeting people from different cultures and sharing a message of hope wherever he went.

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From Personal Struggles to Global Recognition

Benny's story is even more inspiring because of the challenges he faced during his teenage years. At the age of 16, he battled severe depression and chronic asthma. Instead of letting those struggles define his future, he transformed his life through music and travel.

He invented the Bentar, known as the world's first bongo guitar, and performed for audiences ranging from Presidents to people living in some of the world's most remote places, including the tiny Pacific island of Pitcairn.

Today, he continues supporting young people through Chai 3:16, a Bengaluru-based café that offers a listening space for those facing depression and emotional challenges.

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Internet Applauds the Incredible Journey

The passport video quickly filled with messages of admiration. One user wrote, "This is wow. I have a vision to visit 100 countries one day."

Another commented, "Legend made it before social media."

Several people described Benny as the "real OG traveller from India", while another viewer admitted they could not imagine "all the paperwork it would have taken."

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Others called him a "real legend", an "inspiration" and congratulated him for proving that dreams can become reality with determination and purpose.