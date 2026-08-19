Kerala CM VD Satheesan stated his government will not surrender to pressure from any political party or organisation amid a row over 'Vande Mataram'. KC Venugopal called the incident at AICC headquarters a 'communication issue'.

'No one can exert pressure on this government': Kerala CM

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday said no organisation or political party in the state can exert pressure on the government amid the allegations by BJP against Congress leaders over rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at an Independence Day event in the party headquarters in the national capital.

"There are many allegations being raised. At one point, it is being alleged that the government has surrendered to Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim League, while elsewhere it is being said that the government has surrendered to the BJP," Satheesan said.

He asserted that the Keralam government would not yield to pressure from any organisation or political party..

"This is not a government that will surrender to anyone. No one can exert any kind of pressure over this government. No caste or religious organisation or political movement in Kerala can exert pressure on the government," he said.

Satheesan said the government's position was known and that it would not be influenced by external pressure.

"Everyone knows that this government will not yield to any pressure. The AICC has already given its explanation on the matter. It is not for me to repeat or speak on that matter," he said.

BJP using national song as political weapon: Venugopal

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal asserted that his party respects the 'Vande Mataram' and accused the BJP of using the national song as a political weapon..

Elaborating on the BJP allegations about the event at AICC headquarters on Independence Day, Venugopal said the incident was a communication issue and asserted that Congress has deep respect for Vande Mataram.

"For the BJP, everything is political. For us, it is emotional. What happened at the AICC headquarters was a communication issue. We are people who respect Vande Mataram. The Congress has a clear stand on Vande Mataram."

KPCC reorganisation

On the reorganisation of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Venugopal said the process would be undertaken at the appropriate time.

Venugopal stated that KPCC president Sunny Joseph had expressed his willingness to step down. (ANI)