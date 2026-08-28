A Delhi passenger claimed a cab booked for six hours and 60 km resulted in a ₹5,662 bill, with charges for 240 km. The Reddit post sparked discussion, with users suggesting ways to challenge the disputed fare and verify the vehicle’s movement.

A passenger’s complaint about an unexpectedly high Ola cab fare has sparked discussion on Reddit after the user claimed that a ride booked for six hours and 60 km ended with a bill of ₹5,662. According to the passenger, the cab was booked at 10 am from a hotel in Mahipalpur and was used to travel to Yashobhoomi for an exhibition. The passenger said they remained at the venue until 3:45 pm before leaving directly for the airport.

The passenger shared the experience on Reddit under the title, “Ola Scam | Need Help As the title suggests.” They said the base fare displayed on the Ola app at the time of booking was ₹1,285, leading them to expect a similar final fare, possibly with some additional charges.

However, the passenger claimed that the final amount shown in the Ola app increased to ₹5,662, including charges for an additional 250 km. The passenger said they were unable to understand how the additional distance was recorded.

Passenger Questions Additional 250 Km Charge

According to the Reddit post, the passenger was picked up from a hotel in Mahipalpur at around 10 am and taken to Yashobhoomi. They said they stayed at the exhibition venue and did not use the cab again until 3:45 pm, when they travelled directly to the airport to catch their flight.

The passenger was reportedly surprised when the driver asked for the final payment. They claimed that the Ola app showed a total fare of ₹5,662, including charges for an additional 250 km.

The passenger also said they tried contacting Ola’s customer support but could not reach anyone because it was a weekend.

Seeking suggestions from other users, the passenger asked how they could challenge the additional charges and resolve the issue.

Reddit Users Suggest Possible Explanations

The post prompted several users to share similar experiences and suggest ways to challenge the fare.

One user commented: "Happened to me 4 years ago , airport to meerut. Raise in consumer helpline , ola support sucks and no one calls. Once the redressal forum mails them, you will get a call from their end and will refund the extra fare."

Another user suggested that the driver may have continued using the vehicle while the passenger was at the exhibition.

Second user commented: "Well it seems like the driver didn't remain parked there and drove when you were away."

A third user shared a similar experience involving Uber and said the issue was resolved after contacting the company on social media.

Third user commented: “Happened to me with Uber. Went on Twitter and tagged them with the issue. The driver had taken an inefficient route. Got the money refunded in my Uber wallet.

Edit: this happened with me during the return trip from Yashobhoomi as well XD”

Another user suggested using location history to establish that the passenger had not travelled in the cab during the period in question.

Fourth user commented: "You can use your Google timeline as proof to point out that you did not travel with the cab and the driver took the cab for a “joy ride” without you."

Passenger Seeks Resolution

The Reddit post has raised questions about how additional distance can be recorded on a time-based cab booking when the passenger claims the vehicle remained at the exhibition venue for several hours.

The passenger has sought suggestions from other users on how to challenge the disputed fare. While the Reddit comments include possible explanations and remedies, the allegations made in the post have not been independently verified.