Stranded in a cab amid waterlogging in Gurugram, a man climbed onto the vehicle’s roof, opened his laptop and appeared to continue attending office calls from there.

When Gurugram’s monsoon waterlogging brought traffic to a halt, one commuter found a way to keep his workday moving. Stranded in a cab amid the chaos, the man climbed onto the vehicle’s roof, opened his laptop and appeared to continue attending office calls from there.

X user Lakshay Mehta shared a video as persistent rainfall left several roads waterlogged and traffic severely disrupted.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the video, the cab can be seen stuck in a massive traffic snarl, with vehicles barely inching forward through the waterlogged stretch. The man climbed onto the roof of the cab, settled himself with his laptop and continued working while traffic crawled below.

The video caption read, “A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop sitting on the roof of the cab.”

Social media users joked that the man had taken “flexible working” to an entirely new level, while others called it one of Gurugram’s most extreme interpretations of work-from-home.