Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is fulfilling Home Minister Amit Shah's 'very big' commitment to provide Ladakh with special provisions under Article 371. He also highlighted the region's structural transformation and expansion.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was on Friday honoured with a traditional Khata (scarf) and memento at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh district of Ladakh, where he was the chief guest. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to provide the people of Ladakh with a special provision under Article 371 was "very big".

Special Provision Under Article 371

Speaking at the event, Rijiju highlighted that the government is moving forward with plans to grant Ladakh special constitutional protections under Article 371, fulfilling a commitment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The people of Ladakh have been given a commitment by the Government of India, by Home Minister Amit Shah, that you will be given a special provision in Article 371. This is a very big commitment. Article 371 is made for some states, according to the provisions in our Constitution," he said.

Grassroots Democracy and Transformation

Rijiju underscored that previous autonomous administrative setups lacked sufficient empowerment, highlighting that Ladakh has expanded its administrative map from two historical districts, Leh and Kargil, to a total of seven districts. Further, he added that the region is undergoing a massive structural transformation to deepen grassroots democracy.

"Previously, the autonomous councils and all that were given were not that empowered. Now, the announcement made by Home Minister Amit Shah, with the blessings of PM Modi, to give special provisions for Ladakh in Article 371, is going to take shape," Rijiju said. And in that preparation that is going on, your 7 districts are being formed. Earlier there were only 2 districts, Leh and Kargil. Now, along with 7 districts, 7 councils, to empower people at the grassroots level of democracy, what the Government of India is doing, going forward, all children will understand that today, what the Government of India has done for Ladakh, how necessary it is, how strong a foundation it has laid," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju was welcomed by the representative of the Druk Padma Karpo School, former chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson, Ladakh BJP chief Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu and others as he landed at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. (ANI)