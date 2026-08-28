Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Scheme to 1.03 crore women. Over Rs 5,163 crore was transferred via DBT, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 5,000 for empowerment on Raksha Bandhan.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed the 5th instalment of the Subhadra Scheme to 1.03 crore women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, speaking at the disbursement of the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Scheme in Nayagarh, extended greetings to women across Odisha on the occasion of Gahma Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Subhadra Scheme: A Symbol of Empowerment

The CM said, "Subhadra Yojana is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a symbol of women's empowerment," aimed at enabling women to take independent decisions and become socially, politically and economically self-reliant.

He said Rs 5,000 each is being transferred to 1,03,26,162 eligible women beneficiaries across Odisha under the fifth instalment, involving more than Rs 5,163 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)."

"With an annual allocation of Rs 11,000 crore, Subhadra is Odisha's largest women-centric scheme. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with two instalments of Rs 5,000 each every year."

Impact and Entrepreneurship

The CM Majhi said, "nearly 80% of women have used Subhadra assistance for long-term financial security and development, while 25.52% have used the funds to start businesses". He highlighted beneficiaries who have started vegetable cultivation, tailoring, stationery shops, weaving and dairy farming.

CM Majhi said the government has launched the Women Entrepreneurship Platform to provide women with skills, mentoring, market linkages and financial opportunities. He said 11,789 Subhadra beneficiaries have undergone skill training so far, while nearly 27 lakh women have become financially self-reliant under Lakhpati Didi.

Expanding Support for Women and Girls

The CM said his government has introduced Mukhyamantri Kanyabibaha Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana for women's social empowerment.

"Under Kanya Sumangal, girls born from the current financial year will receive Rs 1,01,000 after completing graduation."

Record Budget for Women's Development

He said Rs 1,22,764 crore, nearly 40% of Odisha's Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget, will be spent for women this year, calling it an all-time record.

"In Nayagarh, 2,33,585 eligible women are receiving Rs 116.80 crore under the fifth Subhadra instalment."