TN CM C Joseph Vijay is 'extremely concerned' about residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal, said TN representative Venkat K Narayana. The state govt is coordinating with the MEA and Indian Embassy to trace and rescue all groups of people.

Tamil Nadu Government Special Representative Venkat K Narayana on Friday said taht the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is "extremely concerned" about the safety of residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal, adding that the state government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy and other authorities to trace those who remain uncontactable and ensure their safe return.

Rescue and Coordination Efforts

Narayana said the Tamil Nadu delegation had come to Delhi to coordinate with central authorities on ongoing rescue operations and efforts to establish contact with residents affected by the devastating flash floods and mudslides in Nepal. "We came to coordinate with the MEA, Indian Embassy and other officials to discuss about the rescue operation that has been carried out, and how we can reach out to the people whom we are not able to contact. There were 4 groups of people," Narayana told ANI.

Contact Established with One Group

He said contact had been established with one group of 57 people and efforts were underway to gather information from them about their remaining batchmates. "There is one group of 57 people, out of which we were able to establish contact with them yesterday morning, day before yesterday evening about their whereabouts. So, we coordinated with the Indian Embassy and MEA... It is a cohesive, collective effort from everybody. We could make them travel and bring them back," he said.

Narayana said the rescued residents were still in a state of shock but had provided information that could help authorities locate others. "They are in state of shock right now. But they did give some details about the remaining batchmates of theirs, out of 57. With that information, we are trying to see how we can continue the rescue operations and find out their whereabouts," he said.

Status of Other Groups

He added that another group of 49 people remained uncontactable, while two other groups comprising 148 and 39 people were safe at different locations. "There is another group of 49 people where we are yet to establish a connection. But there are two more groups of 148 and 39; all of them are safe, they are in a different location. Our ministers have spoken to them. They will be brought back to India soon, from where they will travel to their respective cities," Narayana said.

CM Vijay's Directive

Narayana said Vijay had directed officials to make every possible effort to ensure the safety of those affected. "CM Vijay is extremely concerned about the well-being of the people, of the families who are suffering. He does not want to leave any stone unturned; he wants us to put best possible efforts through Embassy, MEA and MHA, and ensure that people are safe," he said.

Background of the Situation

The remarks came after a delegation led by Aadhav Arjuna met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and visited the MEA Situation Room in Delhi to review assistance and evacuation efforts for Tamil Nadu residents.

The flash floods struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, triggering widespread destruction.

The Indian government has been coordinating with Nepalese authorities and assisting Indian nationals affected by the disaster. (ANI)