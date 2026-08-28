Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigned from the state Cabinet amid the Valmiki Corporation scam allegations. He claimed his resignation was voluntary to avoid embarrassing the party and accused the opposition of making baseless allegations.

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam.

Addressing a press conference, Nagendra said his decision was aimed at ensuring that the controversy did not cause embarrassment to the party and hinder the government's development work. "I am resigning with my own will to avoid the embarrassment which may cost to my party because of unnecessary allegations made by opposition party on me. Because of this conspiratorial politics by the opposition, we requested them many times in the last Assembly session that lasted for 10 days. We told them to give a notice, come for a discussion, why are you asking for my resignation? From the Chief Minister to all our members, we requested them. They were not in a position to listen," he said.

Accusations Against Opposition

"What a wonderful opportunity! Today drought is ravaging the state, the burning Cauvery issue is going on, mainly the KPSC scam worth more than Rs 7,000 crore - they did not allow us to shed light on it. What kind of justice is this?" Nagendra added.

He alleged that the Opposition was also preventing discussions on issues including the Kasturi Rangan report and constituency-related matters of MLAs. "Yesterday the Chief Minister was saying, 'There is no issue, they are starting.' They have taken a baseless issue and made it an issue. There is no issue-based issue, they are taking a baseless issue and doing this padayatra. You are trying to plant a lie in the minds of our innocent people, especially in North Karnataka, that a scam has happened. The people of this state are watching you today," he added.

'Manuvadi Mindset' Allegation

Terming the Valmiki Corporation scam allegations false, Nagendra accused the Opposition of having a "Manuvadi mindset". "You are taking a lie that Valmiki scam has happened and propagating it to mislead our innocent people. This mindset, this Manuvadi mindset that a Dalit should not become a minister, an Adivasi should not become a minister, with such excuses you are spoiling our innocent people today. This will not do you any good," he said.

Defends State Probe, Slams Centre

On the investigation, Nagendra defended the state agencies and accused the Centre of misusing central probe agencies. "We have respect for our SIT and CoD. We have respect for our state police. It is not like you bringing CBI and ED through conspiracy. Ours has done it correctly. These conspirators, puppets in the hands of the Central Government, brought ED. They arrested me without any reason. I went to jail for three months and came back on bail. In the first charge sheet, my name was not there. In the second charge sheet, they hurriedly added my name," Nagendra alleged

"Today for Adivasis, minorities, backward classes, if you give them a position, you bring ED and CBI and put them in front," he said.

Governor's Sanction Questioned

On the Governor granting prosecution sanction for a CBI probe, Nagendra said he respected the Constitution and the Governor's office, but questioned the manner in which the sanction was obtained. "I have respect for the court and the Constitution. The Governor, who holds the highest constitutional position in a democracy, administered the oath to me. Without discussing it on the floor of Vidhana Soudha, you ran to the Governor and got prosecution sanction. We welcome it. Not only mine, your party members have also been given prosecution. Why are they still in your party? They have handpicked. Who they want, who they don't want. Why didn't you send the file of Kumaraswamy? It has been pending for three years. I have the right to ask in a democracy. Today you all are together in an alliance and you handpick and send only mine. Is it one justice for them and one justice for me?" Nagendra said.

Challenges Opposition to 'Janata Nyayalaya'

In a dramatic challenge to BJP leaders from Ballari, Nagendra said he was even ready to resign as an MLA and face a "Janata Nyayalaya" or people's court. "I request our high command, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister, Venugopal sir, Surjewala sir - give me one chance. This is not a blackmail tactic. I will sacrifice even my MLA seat. Come, let's go to the arena. I am challenging these Manuvadis. Let's stop the meeting and go to the Janata Nyayalaya (people's court)," he said.

"I am resigning my MLA post today and coming. If you have the guts, face our party. You are coming on a padayatra with a lie," Nagendra added.

"You say I have done a scam of Rs 187 crore, sent it to Rahul Gandhi's house. Come, let's go to the court, to the Janata Nyayalaya. I accept your challenge," he said.

"You are rejected pieces, invalid coins in Ballari. You have been defeated once, twice by the people. You are giving chits to others standing side by side, telling them to say this and that. I am ready to contest again. There is no bigger court than Janata Nyayalaya in this country. I have faith that I will get justice and will come out completely acquitted in this case. My party knows it too," Nagendra said.

Questions Union Minister, Alleges Caste Bias

He also questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's position in the matter, saying that Union Bank of India comes under her ministry. "Why me? Because I am a Dalit? Because I am an Adivasi? This will not do you good. Dalits are not like before. You are trying to make me a villain in my own Valmiki community. It will not happen. Our society, which wrote the Ramayana and showed who Ram is, knows who is good and who is bad. You cannot finish us with conspiracies as long as the Constitution is there," Nagendra added.

Nagendra also thanked several Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs and MPs for extending moral support to him. He concluded by saying that he was submitting his resignation to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar voluntarily so that the party's image and the government's development work were not hindered. (ANI)